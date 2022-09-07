Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 7237.83 -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 62.61 points or 0.86% today to 7237.83


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 8.12% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.66% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.84% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 2.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.66% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.00% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 146.71 points or 1.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1242ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.85% 0.86713 Delayed Quote.2.40%
FTSE 100 -0.86% 7237.83 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
