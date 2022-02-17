FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.87% Lower at 7537.37 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 66.41 points or 0.87% today to 7537.37

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 71.55 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 4.32% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.76% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 16.26% from its 52-week low of 6483.43 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 13.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.76% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 3.29% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 152.83 points or 2.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

