FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 7089.22 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 62.83 points or 0.88% today to 7089.22

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 10.01% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.85% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 7.60% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.58% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 0.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.86% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 295.32 points or 4.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1236ET