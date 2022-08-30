FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 7361.63 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 65.68 points or 0.88% today to 7361.63

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 118.11 points or 1.58% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.55% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 4.05% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.63% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 3.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.05% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.78% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 22.91 points or 0.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1235ET