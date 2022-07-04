FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 7232.65 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 64.00 points or 0.89% today to 7232.65

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 8.19% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.73% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.67% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 0.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.73% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 151.89 points or 2.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1237ET