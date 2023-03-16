The FTSE 100 Index is up 65.58 points or 0.89% today to 7410.03

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.54% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.54% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 8.55% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.54% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 0.89% from its 2023 closing low of 7344.45 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 41.71 points or 0.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1353ET