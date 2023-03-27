The FTSE 100 Index is up 66.32 points or 0.90% today to 7471.77

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.77% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 17.89% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 6.77% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 9.46% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.77% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 1.86% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.03 points or 0.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

