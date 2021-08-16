Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.90% Lower at 7153.98 -- Data Talk

08/16/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 64.73 points or 0.90% today to 7153.98

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.18% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 28.27% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 16.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.92% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 11.65% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 693.46 points or 10.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1248ET

