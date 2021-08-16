FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.90% Lower at 7153.98 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 64.73 points or 0.90% today to 7153.98
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 9.18% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 12.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021
--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 28.27% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 16.75% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.92% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 11.65% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.73%
--Year-to-date it is up 693.46 points or 10.73%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-16-21 1248ET