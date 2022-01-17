FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 7611.23 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 68.28 points or 0.91% today to 7611.23
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 3.38% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 20.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
--Up 18.79% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 13.25% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 2.23% from its 2022 closing low of 7445.25 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.07%
--Year-to-date it is up 226.69 points or 3.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
