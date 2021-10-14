Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 7207.71 -- Data Talk

10/14/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is up 65.89 points or 0.92% today to 7207.71

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 77.48 points or 1.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.50% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 29.23% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.17% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 12.49% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 747.19 points or 11.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1242ET

