The FTSE 100 Index is up 68.45 points or 0.93% today to 7403.85

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.62% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 7.62% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 8.46% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.62% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 0.93% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 6.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 47.89 points or 0.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1335ET