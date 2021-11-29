FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 7109.95 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 65.92 points or 0.94% today to 7109.95

--Largest one day point gain since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.74% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.18% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.71% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of 6266.19 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 13.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.71% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 10.96% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 649.43 points or 10.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

