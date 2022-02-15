FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 7608.92 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 77.33 points or 1.03% today to 7608.92
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 3.41% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 20.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 0.83% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 17.36% from its 52-week low of 6483.43 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Rose 12.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.83% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 4.27% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%
--Year-to-date it is up 224.38 points or 3.04%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-15-22 1236ET