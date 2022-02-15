Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 7608.92 -- Data Talk

02/15/2022 | 12:37pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 77.33 points or 1.03% today to 7608.92


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 3.41% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 20.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.83% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 17.36% from its 52-week low of 6483.43 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 12.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.83% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.27% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 224.38 points or 3.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.43% 0.839 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
FTSE 100 1.03% 7608.92 Delayed Quote.1.99%
