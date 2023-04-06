The FTSE 100 Index is up 78.62 points or 1.03% today to 7741.56
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 107.04 points or 1.40% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023
--Up eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 3.40% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 22.14% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023
--Off 3.40% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 2.51% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.40% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 5.54% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 289.82 points or 3.89%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
