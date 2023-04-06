The FTSE 100 Index is up 78.62 points or 1.03% today to 7741.56

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 107.04 points or 1.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 3.40% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 22.14% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 3.40% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 2.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.40% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 5.54% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 289.82 points or 3.89%

