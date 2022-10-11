FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.06% Lower at 6885.23 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 74.08 points or 1.06% today to 6885.23
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 201.23 points or 2.84% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 12.60% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 8.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 3.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
--Up 0.05% from its 2022 closing low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.12%
--Year-to-date it is down 499.31 points or 6.76%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-22 1234ET