  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.06% Lower at 6885.23 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 74.08 points or 1.06% today to 6885.23


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 201.23 points or 2.84% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 12.60% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 8.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 0.05% from its 2022 closing low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 499.31 points or 6.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1234ET

