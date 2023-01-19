FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.07% Lower at 7747.29 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 83.41 points or 1.07% today to 7747.29

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 112.78 points or 1.43% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 1.65% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 22.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 1.43% from its 52-week high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 13.49% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 2.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.43% from its 2023 closing high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 3.97% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 295.55 points or 3.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1243ET