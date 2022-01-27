FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 7554.31 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 84.53 points or 1.13% today to 7554.31
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 257.16 points or 3.52% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point gain since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
--Off 4.10% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 19.19% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 7611.23 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 17.90% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 15.75% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7611.23 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 3.52% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.30%
--Year-to-date it is up 169.77 points or 2.30%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-27-22 1236ET