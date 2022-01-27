Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 7554.31 -- Data Talk

01/27/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 84.53 points or 1.13% today to 7554.31


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 257.16 points or 3.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

--Off 4.10% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.19% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 7611.23 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 17.90% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7611.23 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 169.77 points or 2.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.18% 0.83298 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
FTSE 100 1.13% 7554.31 Delayed Quote.1.15%
Latest news "Markets"
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 4184.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.04% Higher at 3772.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 7023.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 0.42% Higher at 15524.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 7554.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.65% Higher at 470.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:24pFTSE 100 Reverses Week's Losses to Close Up 1.1%
DJ
12:13pToronto Stocks Climb; Rogers Communications Rises on 4Q Revenue, Adjusted. Earnings Beat
DJ
11:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 in high spirits on Diageo results; Dr. Martens weighs on midcaps
RE
09:38aTSX opens higher as rising oil prices boost energy stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Wall Street rebounds, dollar higher after Fed's Powell strikes hawkish ..
3UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
4Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
5Fiscal stimulus fuels U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sinc..

HOT NEWS