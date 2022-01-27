FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 7554.31 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 84.53 points or 1.13% today to 7554.31

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 257.16 points or 3.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

--Off 4.10% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.19% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 7611.23 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 17.90% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7611.23 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 169.77 points or 2.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

