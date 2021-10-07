FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 7078.04 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 82.17 points or 1.17% today to 7078.04

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.15% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.67% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Off 1.97% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 26.91% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.97% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 10.47% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 617.52 points or 9.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1237ET