FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 7107.77 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 82.30 points or 1.17% today to 7107.77

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.77% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.14% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.36% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.85% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down 0.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.36% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.13% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 276.77 points or 3.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1233ET