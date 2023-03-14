The FTSE 100 Index is up 88.48 points or 1.17% today to 7637.11
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 4.71% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 20.50% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 11.88% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 6.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.71% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 1.17% from its 2023 closing low of 7548.63 hit Monday, March 13, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 3.04%
--Year-to-date it is up 185.37 points or 2.49%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-14-23 1337ET