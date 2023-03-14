The FTSE 100 Index is up 88.48 points or 1.17% today to 7637.11

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 4.71% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 20.50% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 11.88% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 6.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.71% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 1.17% from its 2023 closing low of 7548.63 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 185.37 points or 2.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1337ET