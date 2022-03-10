FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.27% Lower at 7099.09 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 91.63 points or 1.27% today to 7099.09
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Down six of the past nine trading days
--Off 9.88% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 12.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 6.36% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021
--Rose 5.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.47% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 2.01% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.82%
--Year-to-date it is down 285.45 points or 3.87%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-10-22 1233ET