FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.27% Lower at 7099.09 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 91.63 points or 1.27% today to 7099.09

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 9.88% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.36% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.47% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.01% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 285.45 points or 3.87%

