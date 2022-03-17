FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.28% Higher at 7385.34 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 93.66 points or 1.28% today to 7385.34

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 209.64 points or 2.92% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 6.25% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 3.74% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 8.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.74% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.12% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.80 point or 0.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1336ET