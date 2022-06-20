FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.50% Higher at 7121.81 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 105.56 points or 1.50% today to 7121.81

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 9.59% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 7.18% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.05% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 0.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.18% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.33% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 262.73 points or 3.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

