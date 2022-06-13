FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 7205.81 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 111.71 points or 1.53% today to 7205.81
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 402.41 points or 5.29% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Down six of the past seven trading days
--Off 8.53% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 13.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 5.28% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021
--Rose 0.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 3.54% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.28%
--Year-to-date it is down 178.73 points or 2.42%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-13-22 1237ET