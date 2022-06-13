Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 7205.81 -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 111.71 points or 1.53% today to 7205.81


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 402.41 points or 5.29% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 8.53% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.28% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 0.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.54% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 178.73 points or 2.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1237ET

