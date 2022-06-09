FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 7476.21 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 116.79 points or 1.54% today to 7476.21

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 132.01 points or 1.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 5.09% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 2.56% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.23% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.56% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.42% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 91.67 points or 1.24%

