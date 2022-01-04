FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.63% Higher at 7505.15 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 120.61 points or 1.63% today to 7505.15

--Largest one day point gain since Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 4.73% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

--Up 17.13% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.63% from its 2022 closing low of 7384.54 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 120.61 points or 1.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

