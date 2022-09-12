FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 7473.03 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 121.96 points or 1.66% today to 7473.03

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 235.20 points or 3.25% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 5.13% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 2.60% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 5.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.38% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 88.49 points or 1.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET