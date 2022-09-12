Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 7473.03 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 121.96 points or 1.66% today to 7473.03


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 235.20 points or 3.25% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 5.13% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 2.60% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 5.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.38% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 88.49 points or 1.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.86604 Delayed Quote.3.12%
FTSE 100 1.66% 7473.03 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
Latest news "Markets"
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.14% Higher at 3646.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 3593.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 6333.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pDAX Ends 2.40% Higher at 13402.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 7473.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.75% Higher at 427.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pWall Street hits more than two-week high on energy, tech gains
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Topaz Energy Climbs on Royalty Acquisition in Alberta
DJ
11:55aU.S. DOJ short-selling probe looks at trading in Amazon, Microsoft, JPM - Bloomberg News
RE
11:42aItaly's SECO sees double-digit revenue growth next year -CEO
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
4Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
5Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch

HOT NEWS