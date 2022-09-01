Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.86% Lower at 7148.50 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 135.65 points or 1.86% today to 7148.50


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 331.24 points or 4.43% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.25% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 6.83% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.54% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down 0.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.83% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.72% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 236.04 points or 3.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1249ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.45% 0.86172 Delayed Quote.2.31%
FTSE 100 -1.86% 7148.5 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
