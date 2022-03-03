FTSE 100 Index Ends 2.57% Lower at 7238.85 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 190.71 points or 2.57% today to 7238.85

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.11% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Off 5.65% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.17% from its 52-week low of 6630.52 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 8.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.65% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.44% from its 2022 closing low of 7207.38 hit Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 145.69 points or 1.97%

