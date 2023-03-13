The FTSE 100 Index is down 199.72 points or 2.58% today to 7548.63

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 381.29 points or 4.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 5.81% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 19.10% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 5.81% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 10.58% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 4.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.81% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 96.89 points or 1.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1346ET