FTSE 100 Index Ends 3.14% Lower at 7044.98 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 228.43 points or 3.14% today to 7044.98

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.57% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 8.18% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.93% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down 1.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.18% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.23% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 339.56 points or 4.60%

