FTSE 100 Index Ends 3.25% Higher at 7190.72 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 12:47pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 226.61 points or 3.25% today to 7190.72


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 231.24 points or 3.32% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 8.72% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 6.28% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.73% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 6.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.28% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.32% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 193.82 points or 2.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.03% 0.84055 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
FTSE 100 3.25% 7190.72 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
