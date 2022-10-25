Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends Flat at 7013.48 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 0.51 point or 0.01% today to 7013.48


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.97% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.74% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.74% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 371.06 points or 5.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.69% 0.86814 Delayed Quote.3.50%
FTSE 100 -0.01% 7013.48 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
Latest news
01:02pInCoax publishes prospectus in connection with rights issue
AQ
01:02pTectonic Financial, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pBoot Barn, Industrial Procurement Services (INDPRO), and Packsize Collaborate to Combat Labor Shortages With Custom Automation Solutions
BU
01:01pDella Valles fail to reach 90% Tod's target as offer closes
RE
01:01pRetailers Tesco and Lidl fight over logo's trademark in UK court
RE
01:01pDavid Krantz Joins Mirae Asset Securities (USA)
AQ
01:01pGeneTether Therapeutics Inc. Update - From the Desk of the CEO
AQ
01:01pWells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend
BU
01:00pGE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year
RE
01:00pUBS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying
5GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness

HOT NEWS