FTSE 100 Index Ends Flat at 7013.48 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 0.51 point or 0.01% today to 7013.48

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.97% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.74% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.74% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 371.06 points or 5.02%

