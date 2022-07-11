FTSE 100 Index Ends Flat at 7196.59 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 0.35 point or 0.005% today to 7196.59

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 171.12 points or 2.44% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 31, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.64% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 6.20% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.15% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 1.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.20% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.41% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 187.95 points or 2.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1235ET