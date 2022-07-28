FTSE 100 Index Ends Flat at 7345.25 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 2.98 points or 0.04% today to 7345.25.

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.76% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.89% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.26% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.39% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 3.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 39.29 points or 0.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

