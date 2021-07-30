FTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 0.07% Lower at 7032.30 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 5.17 points or 0.07% this month to 7032.30

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Jan. 2021

--Snaps a five month winning streak

--This week it is up 4.72 points or 0.07%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 24.21 points or 0.35% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 2, 2021

--Today it is down 46.12 points or 0.65%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 10.73% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.12% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.09% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 19.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.12% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 9.75% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 571.78 points or 8.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

