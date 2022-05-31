FTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 0.84% Higher at 7607.66 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 63.11 points or 0.84% this month to 7607.66

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 149.41 points or 2.00% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since Feb. 2022

--Up five of the past six months

--Today it is up 7.60 points or 0.10%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 123.31 points or 1.65% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 3, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.42% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 20.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.15% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 7.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.84% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 223.12 points or 3.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1239ET