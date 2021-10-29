Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 2.13% Higher at 7237.57 -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is up 151.15 points or 2.13% this month to 7237.57

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 months

--This week it is up 33.02 points or 0.46%

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 11.90 points or 0.16%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 40.05 points or 0.55% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Off 8.12% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.19% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.55% from its 52-week high of 7277.62 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 29.77% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 29.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.55% from its 2021 closing high of 7277.62 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 12.96% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 777.05 points or 12.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1248ET

