Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 3.55% Higher at 7423.43 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 254.15 points or 3.55% this month to 7423.43


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2021

--Up six of the past eight months

--This week it is up 147.06 points or 2.02%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 264.42 points or 3.69% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 78.18 points or 1.06%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 5.76% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 3.25% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.53% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 5.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.25% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.67% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 38.89 points or 0.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.8379 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
FTSE 100 1.06% 7423.43 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
Latest news "Markets"
01:05pRussians held around $14 billion in U.S. securities at end-March - central bank
RE
01:01pNasdaq, S&P 500 rise on upbeat forecasts from Apple, Amazon
RE
12:49pGreek lenders Eurobank, NBG stay profitable, bad loans shrink
RE
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Month 7.33% Higher at 3708.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 3662.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends the Month 8.87% Higher at 6448.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pDAX Ends the Month 5.48% Higher at 13484.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 3.55% Higher at 7423.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 7.63% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:19pGEORGE WESTON : Toronto Stocks Climb; George Weston Slides on Warning of Negative Effects of Higher Interest Rates
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech s..
2Renault : Press release - 2022 H1 Financial Results
3Analyst recommendations: Comcast, Qualcomm, Intel, Linde, Northrop Grum..
4Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost
5'Embrace the uncertainty' from less central bank guidance - former Fed ..

HOT NEWS