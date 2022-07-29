FTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 3.55% Higher at 7423.43 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 254.15 points or 3.55% this month to 7423.43

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2021

--Up six of the past eight months

--This week it is up 147.06 points or 2.02%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 264.42 points or 3.69% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 78.18 points or 1.06%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 5.76% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 3.25% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.53% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 5.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.25% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.67% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 38.89 points or 0.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

