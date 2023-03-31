The FTSE 100 Index is up 180.00 points or 2.42% this quarter to 7631.74
--Up for two consecutive quarters
--Up 737.93 points or 10.70% over the last two quarters
--Largest two quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021
--Up eight of the past 10 quarters
--This month it is down 244.54 points or 3.10%
--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022
--Snaps a two month winning streak
--This week it is up 226.29 points or 3.06%
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 296.34 points or 4.04% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Today it is up 11.31 points or 0.15%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 226.29 points or 3.06% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up eight of the past 10 trading days
--Off 4.77% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 20.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023
--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 1.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.77% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 4.04% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 180.00 points or 2.42%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-23 1249ET