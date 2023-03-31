The FTSE 100 Index is up 180.00 points or 2.42% this quarter to 7631.74

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 737.93 points or 10.70% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is down 244.54 points or 3.10%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is up 226.29 points or 3.06%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 296.34 points or 4.04% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 11.31 points or 0.15%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 226.29 points or 3.06% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 4.77% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 20.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.77% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 4.04% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 180.00 points or 2.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

