FTSE 100 Index Ends the Quarter 4.82% Higher at 7037.47 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 323.84 points or 4.82% this quarter to 7037.47

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up 1171.37 points or 19.97% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2010

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2011

--Up four of the past five quarters

--This month it is up 14.86 points or 0.21%

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 630.01 points or 9.83% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 2016 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 50.08 points or 0.71%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.66% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 2.05% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.18% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.05% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 9.83% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 576.95 points or 8.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1249ET