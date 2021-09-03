FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.14% Lower at 7138.35 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 9.66 points or 0.14% this week to 7138.35

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 25.55 points or 0.36%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 9.38% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 27.99% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 11.41% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 677.83 points or 10.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1252ET