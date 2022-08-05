FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.22% Higher at 7439.74 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 16.31 points or 0.22% this week to 7439.74

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 280.73 points or 3.92% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 8.32 points or 0.11%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 5.56% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.03% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.76% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.03% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.90% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 55.20 points or 0.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

