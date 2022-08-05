Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.22% Higher at 7439.74 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 16.31 points or 0.22% this week to 7439.74


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 280.73 points or 3.92% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 8.32 points or 0.11%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 5.56% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.03% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.76% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.03% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.90% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 55.20 points or 0.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1252ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.84321 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
FTSE 100 -0.11% 7439.74 Delayed Quote.0.86%
Latest news "Markets"
12:53pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.47% Higher at 3725.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 3641.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.37% Higher at 6472.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pDAX Ends the Week 0.67% Higher at 13573.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:52pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.22% Higher at 7439.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:52pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.59% Lower at 435.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as -2-
DJ
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate Rise
DJ
12:32pTech stocks drag Wall Street lower after solid jobs data
RE
12:18pToronto Stocks Slide; Canopy Growth Falls on 1Q Results as Competition Stiffens
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth seen slowing in July; but far from recession levels
2China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets
3BAYER AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
4Analysis-Banks are Twitter deal escape hatch Musk would struggle with
5ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS