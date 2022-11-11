FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.23% Lower at 7318.04 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 16.80 points or 0.23% this week to 7318.04

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 57.30 points or 0.78%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.10% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.62% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.21% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.62% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.21% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 66.50 points or 0.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET