Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.23% Lower at 7318.04 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 16.80 points or 0.23% this week to 7318.04


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 57.30 points or 0.78%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.10% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.62% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.21% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.62% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.21% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 66.50 points or 0.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.52% 0.87607 Delayed Quote.4.89%
FTSE 100 -0.78% 7318.04 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
Latest news
12:47pTrending : SoftBank Posts Big 2Q Profit After Selling Alibaba Shares
DJ
12:45pFar-right Independence Day march draws thousands in Poland
RE
12:44pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.88% Higher at 3868.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.76% Higher at 3659.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.78% Higher at 6594.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pDAX Ends the Week 5.68% Higher at 14224.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.23% Lower at 7318.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.66% Higher at 432.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pAscendis Pharma A/s : TransCon™ TLR7/8 Agonist Initial Results from Dose Escalation Portion of transcendIT-101 Trial
PU
12:42pDltx : Statement On FTX
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
2CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
3Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
4GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..
5Analyst recommendations: Intel, Roku, GSK...

HOT NEWS