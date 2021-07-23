Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 19.49 points or 0.28% this week to 7027.58

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 59.28 points or 0.85%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.79% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 2.19% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.00% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.19% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 9.68% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 567.06 points or 8.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1239ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock markets, treasury yields perk up, oil falters as choppy week winds down
RE
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.49% Higher at 461.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends the Week 0.83% Higher at 15669.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.68% Higher at 6568.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.84% Higher at 3558.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 4109.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, miners lift London's FTSE 100; Vodafone surges
RE
10:20aTSX set for weekly gain on tech boost
RE
10:03aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, HoneyWell, American Express, Visa, Twitter...
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS