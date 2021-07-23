FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 19.49 points or 0.28% this week to 7027.58

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 59.28 points or 0.85%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.79% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 2.19% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.00% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.19% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 9.68% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 567.06 points or 8.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

