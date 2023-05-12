The FTSE 100 Index is down 23.76 points or 0.31% this week to 7754.62

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 159.51 points or 2.02% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 24.04 points or 0.31%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 3.24% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 22.35% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.24% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 13.60% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 4.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.24% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 5.72% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 302.88 points or 4.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1257ET