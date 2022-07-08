FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.38% Higher at 7196.24 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 27.59 points or 0.38% this week to 7196.24.

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 7.16 points or 0.10%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 170.77 points or 2.43% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.65% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.21% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.21% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 3.40% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 188.30 points or 2.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

