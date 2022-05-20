FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.38% Lower at 7389.98 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 28.17 points or 0.38% this week to 7389.98

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 87.24 points or 1.19%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.19% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 5.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.68% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.19% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.44 points or 0.07%

