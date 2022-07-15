FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 7159.01 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 37.23 points or 0.52% this week to 7159.01

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 119.20 points or 1.69%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.12% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.69% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.60% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 2.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.69% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.87% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 225.53 points or 3.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

