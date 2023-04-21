The FTSE 100 Index is up 42.22 points or 0.54% this week to 7914.13
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 578.73 points or 7.89% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 8, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 19, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks
--Today it is up 11.52 points or 0.15%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 15.36 points or 0.19% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 19, 2023
--Up 16 of the past 18 trading days
--Off 1.25% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 24.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 1.25% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb 20, 2023
--Up 15.94% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 5.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.25% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 7.89% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 3.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 462.39 points or 6.21%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
